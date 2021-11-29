A shopping center in the Hudson Valley was evacuated as firefighters battled a blaze for over nine hours. At least 3 people were sent to the hospital.

More than one hundred firefighters from across Rockland, Westchester, and Bergen counties battled a fire in Rockland County for hours.

As of 930 p.m. on Sunday more than a hundred firefighters are still working to put out the fire. The blaze started shortly after noon on Sunday near the Rockland Indoor Shooting Education Center in Pearl River

The gun range sits at the corner of a shopping center on Middletown and Blauvelt Roads.

The fire spread to a Dollar General store next door.

The gun range is located at the Pearl River Shopping Center. The shopping center includes Dollar General, Dunkin', Pizza City, Luigi O'Grady's Deli & Catering, Tiffany Cleaners, Retro Fitness, Good Taste Chinese, and more.

The entire shopping center was evacuated, Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It's believed the fire started in the space between the Rockland Indoor Shooting Education gun range and the neighboring stores.

Firefighters were having trouble getting to the roof to put the blaze out.

Orangetown Police on scene confirmed at least three firefighters had to be rushed to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. At least two firefighters have been transported to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.

