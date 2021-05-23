Hudson Valley Female Entrepreneurs Inspire Community

Shopping at local businesses throughout the Hudson Valley so inspiring. I have come across such wonderful, hard working and the kindest people thus far. I love hearing stories about their journey, inspirations and how they became entrepreneurs.

Local businesses take pride in the community and the regular customers that stop in. Let’s take a minute to shoutout all the companies who survived the pandemic and those who are started after it. It goes without saying that no matter what happens in life, its important that we always get back up. I feel as if 2021 is a year to show ourselves that we can truly accomplish anything and keep moving forward in life.

Let’s check out these inspiring, women led businesses throughout the Hudson Valley.

Good Vibes Rock, Campbell Hall

Located next to one of my favorite coffee shops, Noble Coffee Roasters, I stumbled upon this hidden gem. I fell in love with her beautiful pieces outside of her shop, picked them up and of course had to see what was waiting for me indoors. From crystals to geode coasters and outstanding pieces of resin, I had to stop myself from purchasing every item. I felt all the positive vibes and was thankful to have met Jules who shared her story with me.

It is inspiring that she used her creative outlet during quarantine to create these masterpieces which now has led her to open up her own store. She now uses her store as a place where other entrepreneurs can have their items for sale there as well. She believes in bringing the community together and spreading good vibes.

Be sure to check out her beautiful items here.

Bop to Tottom, Kingston

This local shop brings back memories of all the fun times my grandmother and I would have in there. We used to enjoy trying on the hats and choose which new purse we would buy. This boutique such great gift items, women’s apparel and jewelry.

Karen Clark-Adin is the combination of businesswoman, and entrepreneur, all in one. She opened her doors and brought the community Bop to Tottom, over 20 years ago. Along with owning one of the finest boutiques in Kingston, she is also a volunteer and actively involved in the community.

In 2020, Bop to Tottom won Best Gift Shop for Chronogram Mie Readers’ Choice Award. Next time that you’re in Ulster County, be sure to head uptown, grab a smoothie from Sissy’s Café and head on over to this boutique. You’ll be happy that you stopped by.

Check out more about the shop here.

Whipped Cupcakes Patisserie, Maybrook

I have watched this small business grow over the past couple of years. From seeing Whipped Cupcakes at local fairs, festivals, and events, I always was excited to chat with Nicole. She was ever so friendly, worked super hard and long hours when I would see her and truly had the very best cupcakes in the Hudson Valley. I love that she started her business off mobile and then landing her own shop in Maybrook. It is inspiring to see her climb the ladder within her own company and expand. She always had such a positive attitude and loved sharing her cupcakes as samples so that everyone would have an idea of how they tasted.

You can tell that love and passion goes into every item that she has for sale.

It is hard to chose but my favorite cupcake is her Red Velvet, hands down. I have yet to try her cakes or fresh pastries yet but I am excited to shop by her new shop and check it all out.

Check out her mouthwatering menu here

Have you ever heard of these women led, local businesses? Do you know of any? Share with us below.