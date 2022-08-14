Hudson Valley Farm Creates Whimsical Hobbit House Air BNB Experience

In the last few years, the Hudson Valley has seen a surge in tourism. We've really become a hot tourist destination.

While we don't enjoy the traffic (and sometimes the pollution) tourism brings to town, we love to see new and interesting things pop up in our neighborhoods. June Farms in West Sand Lake, New York, has just created a whimsical Air BnB experience for all.

You can now stay at the June Farms Hobbit House. Yes, a Hobbit House. Think Lord of the Rings meets the Hudson Valley...minus Gollum.

June Farms writes on Air BNB:

Enjoy 120-acres of beautiful farmland while you stay in your very own Hobbit house! Nestled in the hills of Hudson Valley, June Farms is a gorgeous animal sanctuary. During your stay, you will be able to meet our Shire horses, Scottish highland cows, Gloucestershire spotted pigs, Nigerian dwarf goats, many chickens and ducks!

Stay in a Hobbit House

How cute is that? For $295 a night you can live like a very fancy Hobbit with a Kohler rain shower in the bathroom and a king sized Casper or Keetsa mattress. I'm not too sure if hobbits run hot or cold, but it doesn't matter because the Hobbit House comes equipped with split duct air conditioning and heater.

The June Farms Hobbit House looks like it's plucked right out of a fairytale, or Lord of the Rings or dare I say...Shrek.

You can book your stay at The Hobbit House through Air BNB now. Reservations are booking up quickly, but June Farms is open year round and hosts daily farm walks and weekly events.

June Farms Sanctuary

June Farms has been open since 2017 and describes themselves as a "safe haven for a whole host of heritage breeds." Their mission since opening, according to their website, has been "To serve as a joyful and fun sanctuary for all of our heritage breed farm animals and the guests who come to visit them."

Learn more about June Farms and plan your next visit by checking out JuneFarms.com.

