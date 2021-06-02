Help is needed finding a man who went missing after he was admitted to a local hospital with what's described as mental health issues.

Andy Neiman was admitted to the ER at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie around 4 a.m on Friday, May 21, due to a culmination of mental unwellness and psychosis, according to his sister. Neiman who's from St. Louis, according to his Facebook, was visiting family in Ulster County.

"Soon after he was admitted he regretted his decision and pleaded with me to get him, but knowing also that the psych evaluation had deemed him unfit for the community, meaning he couldn’t leave," Emily Asher Abramson wrote on Facebook.

Neiman sat for about 14 hours waiting to be transferred to the psych unit and went missing from the hospital around 9 p.m.

Last Thursday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a report that Neiman may have been spotted in Poughkeepsie with a white blanket.

Police investigated but ruled out that person being Neiman.

Neiman is believed to be in the Hudson Valley. He's described as being a white man in his mid-40s maybe with glasses and unshaven. He's about 5'10" and weighs about 165 pounds. His sister believes he's walking in the area without shoes wearing blue or green scrubs top and tan shorts.

Family, friends, search parties and police have been looking for Andy for nearly two weeks now. To help expand the search a GoFundMe was started to hire a private investigator who specializes in missing persons and can organize additional search activities.

As of this writing, nearly $40,000 has been raised. Any excess funds will be used for mental health treatment. CLICK HERE to donate

Anyone with information please contact Town of Poughkeepsie detective Brad Cookinham at 845-485-3670, or email BCookinham@townofpoughkeepsie-ny.gov, or call police headquarters at 845-485-3666.

