Hudson Valley Family Left Homeless, Carless After Massive Fire

A massive fire destroyed a Hudson Valley family's home and cars. Now, community members are trying to help the family who are described as being an "invaluable part of our community."

The blaze sparked Saturday afternoon at a property on Warwick Turnpike in Warwick. According to Orange and Rockland County Fire, the fire was a third alarm fire.

All of the people and pets living at the home are safe, but the Pennings family suffered a "devastating loss," according to a GoFundMe.

According to the GoFundMe, Nancy and Richard Pennings lost their home and cars to the fire.

"Many of you are familiar with Nancy and Richard Pennings, as they have been an invaluable part of our community their whole lives and have helped so many people over the years. Today they lost their cars and home. Although people and pets are thankfully ok, they lost everything. Now is the time to help them the way they have helped so many of us," the GoFundMe states.

As of this writing, over $8,000 has been raised in one day.

