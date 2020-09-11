A popular restaurant in the Hudson Valley had to shut down after a kitchen worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Tony & Nicks Italian Kitchen located on Hermance Street in Ellenville is currently closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

"To all our loyal customers, we are sorry to inform you that we have to close temporarily due to one of our kitchen staff members testing positive for Covid-19," Tony & Nicks Italian Kitchen wrote on its website.

Owners ensure customers that the worker didn't have any contact with any customer.

"This individual would never have had any direct contact with any of our guests and customers. We are in constant communication with the Ulster County Board of Health and are meeting all of their requirements," Tony & Nicks Italian Kitchen added on its website.

The rest of the staff is currently being quarantined and tested while the entire restaurant is being sanitized and cleaned.

"We are working with Ulster County Health Dept, County Executive's Office, and Local Officials to get Tony & Nick's Italian Kitchen properly Sanitized ensuring the safety of our Staff and Guests. While we do not have a firm re-open date we will continue working with the County until we are 100% ready to safely open our doors," Tony & Nicks Italian Kitchen wrote on Facebook.