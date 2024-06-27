Hudson Valley Drivers Should Be Extra Cautious Starting Wednesday

New Yorkers are being warned about a police campaign that will target drivers for five days starting Wednesday.

While it's always important to follow the rules of the road drivers will want to pay extra attention next week, as an army of police officers will be out in force looking for dangerous rulebreakers.

Recent Incidents of Reckless Driving in Hudson Valley

Just this past week the news has been full of stories about horrific motorcycle accidents, gruesome multi-car crashes and potentially dangerous drivers running lights and causing chaos on the roads.

Warmer weather, the end of the school year and the beginning of the vacation season all tend to contribute to a change in driving habits. That, coupled with an epidemic of distracted driving has certainly contributed to the uptick in major accidents across the Hudson Valley this month.

Canva Canva loading...

Police to Target Drivers Starting Wednesday

Police departments across the state will begin a special crackdown on the most dangerous drivers, ones that are driving under the influence of alcohol. With the Fourth of July holiday happening next week, officers from all over New York will participate in a statewide STOP-DWI campaign that begins on Wednesday, July 3.

According to Dutchess County officials, the Fourth of July is the second-deadliest holiday for drivers and passengers in the United States. During a five-year span ending in 2021 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there were almost 1,500 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period. A staggering 38 percent of motorists killed in those accidents were found to be driving under the influence.

Dutchess County Executive, Sue Serino, is warning drivers against getting behind the wheel if they've been drinking, urging them to "choose safety above all else and plan for a safe ride home if you plan to drink."

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes