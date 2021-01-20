Hudson Valley Dominates List For ‘Most Deadly Places in New York’

A number of spots that Hudson Valley residents visit or travel on are considered the "Most Dangerous, Deadly Places In New York."

OnlyInYourState compiled a list of "The 9 Most Dangerous, Deadly Places In New York."

"Scattered throughout the Empire State you can find a variety of dangerous locations, some of which have become so deadly that they’re now completely off limits to the public," Lea Monroe wrote in the article.

The Hudson Valley cracked the list three times.

The Kaaterskill Falls ranked third. One of the state's tallest waterfalls was ranked so high because, sadly, many people have been killed or injured when they slipt during the hike.

"Like always, when it comes to exploring New York you'll want to be cautious and prepared for your adventure," Monroe said.

Coming in fourth was the Taconic State Parkway because the narrow roadway has caused many accidents, including a number of fatal accidents. From 2014 to 2017 over 2,000 crashes were recorded on the 104-mile long parkway, according to OnlyInYourState.

"If you're going to have to make your away along this particular stretch of the state, be sure to keep your eyes on the road and to be a safe driver as always!," Monroe wrote.

Newburgh ranked sixth.

"While the area has plenty to offer and is loved by many, it also has a history of alarming statistics that are a bit troublesome," Monroe said about Newburgh.

Below is the complete list from OnlyInYourState:

1. Canajoharie Falls

2. Devil's Path

3. Kaaterskill Falls

4. Taconic State Parkway

5. Salmon River Falls

6. Newburgh

7. Adirondack High Peaks

8. New York City's Broadway

9. Plotter Kill Preserve

