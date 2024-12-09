Hudson Valley Woman Accused of Unthinkable Act Against Dog

A Hudson Valley woman is under arrest and a beloved pet dog is under medical care after the unthinkable took place.

For many people, their dog or cat isn't just a pet. They're a part of the family. That's how a Hudson Valley family feels about their Golden Doodle named Astro. The fact that someone could bring harm to this loving, five-year-old dog and not even think twice about it is inconceivable.

Hudson Valley Woman Charged With Unthinkable Act Against Dog

On Monday, December 2 Astro was rushed to emergency treatment after being struck by a white Honda Rav4. But it's what the driver did next that has the dog's owners and law enforcement scratching their heads.

Just before 5:30, Astro was injured by the car near Center Street in the Village of Brewster. The Golden Doodle was discovered by its family and rushed to emergency care. Astro was found to have head trauma, a dislocated hip, intestinal damage and significant bruising and swelling.

What makes the story even worse is that the driver responsible for hitting the family's pet never stopped or attempted to provide aid to the injured animal.

Investigation Locates Woman Suspected of Injuring Hudson Valley Dog

Detectives for the Putnam County SPCA launched a criminal investigation into the incident and were able to obtain evidence from doorbell cameras as well as witness testimony that led authorities to the home of Ingrid Lopez. The 23-year-old woman has been accused of hitting Astro and failing to stop, lend aid to the injured animal or even attempt to contact its owners.

Lopez was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and leaving the scene of an injury to an animal without reporting. The Hudson Valley woman is set to be arraigned in the Village of Brewster Justice Court next month.

Meanwhile, Astro has already undergone several surgeries and currently remains

under medical care.

