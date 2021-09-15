Hudson Valley Diner Featured in New Hallmark Channel Movie

There have been numerous casting calls throughout the Hudson Valley. More casting companies have been filming shows and movies in our area. You may have spotted a celebrity or two in the Hudson Valley. If you haven't already, keep your eyes open because you never know who you will see.

Have you ever watched a movie and thought that a certain town looked picture perfect? Between the residents who reside there, the small town feel and setting, the Hudson Valley truly has all that it takes to be presented on TV.

A Hudson Valley Diner was featured in a Hallmark Channel Movie. The Main Line Diner in Maybrook was a part of this movie. The Hallmark Channel aired the film, "Redemption in Cherry Springs'' on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 9pm. This is a part of their Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Instead of the Maybrook Diner, it is known as Uncle Joe's Diner which was fitting for the movie.

A local celebrity and Maybrook's mayor, Dennis Leahy was set as an extra during the scenes. This movie is special in so many ways. Most importantly, it was the first Hallmark movie that was filmed here, in the Hudson Valley.

If you know anyone who lives in Orange County, specifically in Maybrook, pass this article along to them. I was excited to see this town on the big screen. I have been to this diner numerous times so it was neat to see it on my TV in different scenes throughout the movie.

Did you watch this movie? Will you watch "Redemption in Cherry Springs"? I watched it the night that it premiered and recommended it. Share with us below.

Find out more about the movie here.

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!