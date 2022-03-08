Hudson Valley Couple Save Child’s Life in New York

A couple from the Hudson Valley are being applauded for their "heroic" action.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., the Roosevelt Fire Department was dispatched to a water emergency involving 4 children in the water at the Greenfields Pond Located on Cream Street in Hyde Park.

Member Wendy Burns and her husband Donny were passing by when they noticed kids in the water, officials say.

"Fortunately one of their volunteer members was at the right place at the right time and made all the difference in a teen's life today! Please remember to stay off the ice as we creep into warmer weather. The ice is unpredictable and can vary in thickness. The water is dangerously cold this time of year as well; hypothermia can set in very quickly," the Fairview Fire District said.

They immediately turned around and called 911.

Donny then entered the pond to pull a female child out of the water who was not breathing, according to the Roosevelt Fire District.

Wendy Burns immediately administered CPR and saved the young girl's life, the Roosevelt Fire District reports.

"Prior to the arrival of the Fire Apparatus, the child was breathing again," the Roosevelt Fire District states.

Roosevelt EMS personnel continued care until NDP Paramedics arrived and transported two of the children to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

The two other children were treated on the scene by Roosevelt and Fairview ambulances and were released to their parents, officials say.

"This is a reminder that we have had warmer temperatures and the Ice is thinning. Going out on the ice can be dangerous and cause serious injuries. The quick actions today by Wendy and Donny were heroic and extraordinary, resulting in the positive outcome of today’s incident," Roosevelt Fire District stated.

Roosevelt was assisted by the Hyde Park Police Department and the Fairview Fire District.

