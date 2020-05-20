Hudson Valley Counties Take Steps to Reopen

A number of counties in the region created new committees to help with the reopening process.

On Tuesday, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan addressed the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce during a virtual breakfast. He announced the creation of the “Reopening Support Team” which will be managed by the County’s Department of Economic Development.

For the next six months, the Reopening Support Team will provide weekly webinars, diagnostic seminars and deep-dive sessions for Ulster County businesses to support and guide them through all aspects of business recovery and reopening in the wake of COVID-19, according to the Ulster County Executive's Office.

“As a former business owner, I know firsthand how challenging running a business can be under regular circumstances,” Ryan said. “My office and our entire Economic Development team will continue to do everything we can to assist our businesses during this difficult time. The Reopening Support Team will serve as an important resource to provide direct guidance to our local business community as they navigate the process of reopening. We are working non-stop to meet the needs of our business community and we stand ready to help ensure that our businesses can reopen in a safe and responsible way.”

The Putnam County Economic Development Corporation announced on Monday the creation of the Small Business Advisory Committee to help small businesses reopen and recover from the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 shutdown.

“This is a forum for small businesses to voice their concerns and share ideas that will help them to survive and prepare for a new economic reality,” Putnam County Economic Development Corporation President Kathleen Abels said. “Since the pandemic shut down life as we once knew it, we have seen many small businesses suffer and worry about their ability to carry on. We implore county residents to stay loyal to Putnam’s businesses by continuing to Shop Putnam now and to hold on just a little longer until more area businesses are allowed to reopen.”

The new committee is expected to provide, share and disseminate information on reopening.

The Small Business Advisory Committee will continue to meet during the coming months to promote Shop Putnam and to develop strategies to adjust to new trends in the way we think, live, work, learn, shop, travel and entertain, officials, say.