Hudson Valley Could See 9 Inches of Snow Over The Next Few Days

Keep those shovels nearby.

Hudson Valley Weather believes the region will see a coating to 2 inches of snow on Friday. The Weather Channel reports the Hudson Valley will see a mix of rain and snow on Friday.

Snow showers are back in the forecast for Sunday, according to the Weather Channel. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected for Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan Counties. The Weather Channel previously predicted 2 to 5 inches of snow on Sunday.

Hudson Valley Weather's Five Day Forecast predicts 2 to 4 inches of snow for the Hudson Valley on Sunday.

"At the moment, the guidance is very conflicted with the track of the low, and if it will go out to sea or if it will come up the coast. Right now, we're starting to trend toward it coming back up the coast," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook about Sunday's weather.

Hudson Valley Weather says there's still a chance of a major storm Sunday as one model predicts a "major storm."

Hudson Valley Weather does remind us it's too early to fully predict what this next storm will do because this week's storm initially looked like very little snow for the region until a day out.

"I have no confidence in the forecast for Sunday right now," Hudson Valley Weather said during a live chat on Facebook Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. The warning doesn't report snowfall totals but states a storm "may come close enough to the area to bring an accumulating snowfall on Sunday."

Then on Tuesday, another 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan Counties by The Weather Channel. Hudson Valley Weather hasn't reported on potential snow totals for Tuesday but does have snow in the forecast.

