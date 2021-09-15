Hudson Valley College Earns Major U.S. News & Word Report Recognition

Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

A 2020 evaluation by The U.S. News & World Report of 1,582 colleges and universities has one Hudson Valley college receiving quite a few highly regarded rankings.

In the 2022 edition of the U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings, SUNY New Paltz moved into the number 6 ranking among all public universities in the North region.  In addition to that ranking, New Paltz was named in 11 other specialized lists, including a 14 spot jump among all public and private non-doctoral colleges in the Northeast region.

SUNY New Paltz was also ranked among the Best Undergraduate Business Programs, and Best Undergraduate Engineering programs - a distinction across the SUNY system that is held by few other schools.

Other categories where New Paltz ranked in the 2022 guide include the following:

  • Most Innovative Schools:  Number 19 in the Northeast *the school's first appearance on this list
  • Best Colleges for Veterans:  Number 9 in the Northeast
  • Top Performers in Social Mobility:  Number 35 in the Northeast
  • Best Value in Schools:  Number 57 in the Northeast
  • Best Undergraduate Teaching:  Number 18 in the Northeast

Many of the above listed rankings are not new for SUNY New Paltz, as the college has been honored in a number of the categories outside of the Innovative category in prior years.

On the graduate side of the house, SUNY New Paltz also made the U.S. News & Word Report rankings of the nation's best graduate programs for their MBA Program, Best Business Schools, MFA Program, Best Fine Arts Programs, and was also featured for Speech-Language Pathology.

Polling and evaluation methods vary across the categories, and is what allows U.S. News & World Report to provide the rankings for such specialized categories.  A comprehensive breakdown of methodology along with a complete list of rankings can be found here.  To read the college's announcement of the report, and a statement from the President, click here.

A Tour of New Paltz

Some of our favorite and not so favorite things about New Paltz, New York.

You Could Own an Abandoned College in the Catskills from the 1700s

Further your education by buying an actual college in the Catskills.

 

 

Filed Under: College, SUNY New Paltz, U.S. News & World Report
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top