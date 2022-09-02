Hudson Valley Coach Sexually Abused Teens Who Are Now Officers
A Hudson Valley coach is accused of sexually abusing two girls he coached when they were teens. Both now work in law enforcement.
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the unsealing of an indictment charging a former Rockland County coach.
U.S. Attorney Charges Former Rockland County Coach With Transporting Minors To Engage In Illegal Sexual Activity
Victor Byrne, 56, was charged with two counts of transporting a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. The first count, which alleges the offense occurred in or about July 2006, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. Count Two, which charges an offense that occurred in or about February 2008, carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.
Count 1 accuses the Rockland County diving coach of transporting a 16-year-old from Cape Cod, Massachusetts to Rockland County, New York with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity with the teen. Byrne is accused of abusing the girl since she was 14.
The second count alleges Byrne brought a 16-year-old from New Jersey to Rockland County with plans to engage in illegal sexual activity. The alleged abuse came when the girl was 16.
Rockland County Diving Coach Arrested
Byrne was a diving coach in Rockland County from 2001 until at least 2009. He coached a team of competitive divers. Both victims were members of his diving team, officials say.
“Victor Byrne allegedly used his position as a diving coach to sexually exploit young athletes. This case illustrates that the passage of years will not prevent us from holding accountable those who prey on children," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.
Both alleged victims are now adults and both work in law enforcement. The first victim is a police officer in New York while the other is a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations.
More Victims Possible From Rockland County, New York
More victims are possible, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York court. Anyone with information about Byrne is told to contact Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line (866) 347-2423.
Byrne now lives in Orlando, Florida. He was arrested in Florida Wednesday morning.