Hudson Valley Child Drowns in Hudson River

The body of a young Hudson Valley girl who drowned in the Hudson River was recovered.

On Tuesday, search crews recovered the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing while she swam with family members in the Hudson River on Monday afternoon, ABC reports.

Police in Ulster County say the child was swimming with her family near Sojourner Truth Ulster Landing Park in Kingston. At some point, the child went under the water and never resurfaced.

First responders searched the Hudson River for her on Monday, but their search was called off due to darkness. The search resumed early Tuesday and her body was recovered near where she was last seen.

Police have not released the name of the child. But we know the child goes to school in the Kingston City School District.

"It is with great sadness that the Kingston City School District informs our community of the passing of a KCSD elementary school student. The Kingston City School District community mourns this tragic loss. If any student, parent or staff member needs to speak with someone in this difficult time, our Critical Incident Stress Management Team has been activated and is available. Please call 845-943-3826," the Kingston City School District stated on its website.

