Hudson Valley Celebrity Marvels Over Young Boy Who Saved Sister

A Hollywood A-lister who lives in the Hudson Valley is praising a young boy who saved his little sister's life.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A 6-year-old boy from Wyoming is going viral after he saved his younger sister from a charging dog. His sister was about to be attacked by a charging dog, but the young boy named Bricher took on the attack so the dog wouldn't hurt his sister, his aunt wrote on Instagram.

After getting bitten several times on his face and head, Bricher grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.

"'If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me,'" His aunt, Nicole Walker, said the young boy said after the attack.

Walker says Bricher received about 90 stitches on his face, but has since left the hospital and is now recovering at home. His aunt says the young boy is improving each day and said to be in great spirits, adding the family has no ill-will towards the dog's owners.

Walker has posted to Instagram a few times about her nephew, in hopes this young superhero might get some praise from the superheroes he loves from the movies.

Captain America, Chris Evans, sent Bricer a personalized moving message.

Evans' Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo also praised the boy's heroic acts.

"Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration...Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor)," Ruffalo wrote according to E Online.

Ruffalo lives in the Hudson Valley. In 2018, he opened up a store, Sunny's Pop, on Main Street in Narrowsburgh.