Summertime is the best time for camping! There is nothing like roughing it and enjoying nature to the finest. That is if you're into that kind of thing. Perhaps you enjoy getting out and seeing nature, but you still need to have a comfy bed and some air conditioning. Maybe you love losing yourself in the woods, but would hate to be too far from a bathroom. One thing that bridges the gap between totally roughing it and having a comfortable experience in nature is renting cabins. Renting a cabin for a weekend can be a great restorative stay in nature while having some of the amenities of home. Whether it is for a nice vacation, or you need a place to escape to while working on some kind of creative project and wish not to be bothered, these Hudson Valley cabin rental services should be able to care for your needs!

Google Rating: 4.5 Stars

At Getaway, they believe in making more space for more free time. Their tiny cabins offer:

Queen beds or queen bunks with fresh linens and comfy pillows

AC/Heating

Landline

Kitchenettes equipped with a two burner stove, mini-fridge, dishware, cookware, coffee and tea

Private bathroom with a shower. Bath towels, soap shampoo and conditioner are provided

An outdoor fire pit with, grill grate, picnic tables and chairs

"The Most Enchanting & Secluded Getaway of a Lifetime Just For Two." This cabin experience is perfect for a romantic getaway. Their one room log cabins with a wood burning fireplace sits on the shore of its very own 3.5 acres lake on 85 acres of land. The cabin adjoins the 105 acre Winnakee Land Trust with 3 miles of hiking trails.

With the lake, enjoy fishing, swimming, rowing, playing in the water with their inflatable boats.

Outdoor cooking and dining can be enjoyed at all times day or night with their outdoor lighting

Hammocks, hanging chairs, lounge chairs and benches are available to relax on

Great place for birthday and anniversary getaways. Plus, it has been the venue for many marriage proposals throughout the years.

Google Rating: 4.9 Stars

From May to November, enjoy one of their 8 cozy guest cottages on their 9 scenic acres. Located near Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska State Park, enjoy world class hiking, biking and rock climbing. The cabins are also near the village of New Paltz so you can go into town easily and enjoy the best that the shops and restaurants have to offer. Not just that, but it makes for easy access on the Wine Trail! These cabins are also pet friendly!

Bathrooms (Towels provided)

Kitchen

Living Area

WIFI

Smart TV,

Porch

Park Grills

King or Queen sized bed

Nestled in the Taconic Mountains near Fishkill, Willow Lake Farms is a respite where guests come to relax, fish, hike and boat on a beautiful historic estate overlooking a private 5 acre lake. The 100 acre property has three furnished cottages available for vacation rental. All of their properties are tastefully decorated, cleam, comfortable and come fully stocked with linens, cookware, and dinnerware. Housekeeping services are included. For those who need to stay connected, free high-speed WIFI and cable TV are provided. Willow Lake Farms also plays host to many weddings and special events year round!

The Gate House Hickory: 3 bedrooms, sleeps 6 Chestnut: 2 bedrooms + loft, sleeps 6

Lakeside Log Cabin Ground Level: 2 bedrooms, sleeps 4 Second Floor: 2 bedrooms, sleeps 4

The Cottage Nestled in the back of the estate. 2 bedrooms, sleeps 4. fold-out sofa allows for a possible 6



Private Realms is a unique assemblage of vacation home rental properties that exist in both the United States and Europe. Around us, enjoy the homes available in the Woodstock area. Each home, unique with its own venue and style, has been impeccably restored, maintained and replete with world-class amenities.

The Barn at Witten Pond: An architextureal feat merging old and new architexture with elegance, luxury, artisan features such as a handmade Tuscan fireplace and local bluestone bathtub.

Lily-of-the-Valley: from around 1910, is about charm, history, antiques, and as some say, magic

Witten Gatehouse: a small barn built in 1925 is now a contempoary abode with new renovations as of late 2014 providing a fully equipped modern kitchen and luxury spa-bathroom

Amenities one can expect include:

smart TV/ WIFI

Microwave

Loft Bedroom

A/C

Kitchen

Good Cell Service

Fireplace

Spa Bathroom

Gas Heating

Pet Welcome

Google Rating: 5 Stars

Home Sweet Hudson is the luxury vacation rental management company in the Mid Hudson Valley. Their collection of vacation rentals range from cozy cabins, rustic farmhouses, and modern getaways. Each property in their portfolio has been hand-selected because of its unique location and character. their team prides themselves on marrying the magic of the Hudson Valley with the hotel quality and creature comforts that well-traveled guests are looking for.

