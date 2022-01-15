As we begin a brand new year, we always accept some sort of change. At times, it's things that we can control and on the other hand, not always. However, we do know one thing, that we can handle whatever is being thrown at us.

Over the past couple of years, we saw restaurants, businesses and companies choose their doors. Some of them said farewell while others took a short break and returned. Each one has had an impact on the Hudson Valley in a different way.

Local businesses are what keeps this community together. Just by spreading the word about a company could certainly assist in their livelihood. More than ever, we have been taking care of our mom and pop shops and doing what we can do to eat and shop locally.

It seems that with the start of the new year, a few restaurants and businesses have closed permanently or some just temporarily with the hope of re opening.

Some of these reasons range from staff shortages while others are concerned with the health and safety of themselves, their employees and the guests who visit. Others may simply just decide that they need a break at this time.

The Table

73 Clinton Street, Montgomery NY 12549

MarianVejcik MarianVejcik loading...

Located in the historic village of Montgomery, The Table is well known to many residents. The business is in a National Historic building on the same street as other influential companies. When open, they offer lunch, dinner and brunch options. From their mouth watering entrees to craft fries, kids menu and upscale cocktails, there's something for everyone. They made an announcement that they will temporarily close their doors due to the rise in COVID numbers. They will re open when they feel it is safe to and will keep the community updated on social media.

Find out more here.

Frida's Bakery & Cafe

26 Main Street, Milton NY 12547

Woman making creamy top of cupcakes closeup. Selective focus. morrowlight loading...

In the village of Milton sits a bakery with that hometown feel to it. Frida's Bakery & Cafe are known for their in house, artisan pastries, cakes and more. They take pride in using the area's finest ingredients to serve the community. Frida's Bakery & Cafe made an announcement on social media that they will be closed until further notice. They look forward to re-opening when they are able to provide the utmost service with enough employees. Frida's Bakery & Cafe will post updates on their Facebook and Instagram. I felt right at home when I visited a few months ago.

Find out more here.

Maggie Mae's

215 Huguenot Street, New Paltz 12561

KazanovskyAndrey KazanovskyAndrey loading...

Within the alive, exciting and historic town in New Paltz sits a new business, Maggie Mae's. Known for their delicious food, Maggie Mae's is the sister restaurant to Garvan's. Executive Chef, John Paige brings life to their menu. From soups, salads, appetizers and entrees, there's something for everyone. They offer lunch, dinner and dessert options. Their after dinner drinks look delicious. I'm excited to explore this new spot when they're open around St. Patrick's Day, sometime in March. They will update the community of their opening on social media.

Find out more here.

Do you know of a business that has recently closed? Be sure to share with us below.

6 Celebrity Owned Businesses in the Hudson Valley