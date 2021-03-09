A Hudson Valley man with alleged ties to Roger Stone was arrested for his alleged role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday, 36-year-old Roberto Minuta who owns a Newburgh tattoo parlor was charged for his alleged role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Minuta was in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, equipped with military-style attire and gear, including apparel emblazoned with a crest related to the Oath Keepers Militia. Later, Minuta and others affiliated with the Oath Keepers breached the U.S. Capitol grounds, where Minuta aggressively berated and taunted U.S. Capitol police officers responsible for protecting the Capitol and the representatives inside of the Capitol. Minuta then attacked the U.S. Capitol and obstructed Congressional proceedings with other attackers," the criminal complaint states.

Minuta was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting; restricted building or grounds; and tampering with documents or proceedings.

Minuta is believed to be Roger Stone's Oath Keeper bodyguard, according to CNN. He was identified by CNN as standing with Stone on the day of the Capitol riots and later seen in photos obtained by CNN wearing tactical gear at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors believe Minuta has "a fetish for freedom" and requested a judge detain him, but the judge ordered his release because the 36-year-old wasn't charged with a violent crime, The Daily Beast reports.

Below are photos federal agents allege are of Minuta in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

Hudson Valley Business Owner With 'Fetish For Freedom' Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges

Minuta owns Casa Di Dolore in Newburgh. In May he defied Gov. Andrew Cuomo's orders and reopened his tattoo shop.

"Casa Di Dolore will be opening in direct defiance of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders. This is a display of defiance against a tyrannical dictator, and a reminder that our rights shall not be friends," Casa Di Dolore wrote in a Facebook photo to announce the reopening. "We will be respectfully demanding law enforcement to uphold the oath they took to the constitution and to stand in solidarity with We The People in defiance of highly unconstitutional orders that directly violate their oath."

