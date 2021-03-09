Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Finally Hints of Reopening

Hudson Valley residents are getting excited after a restaurant that was named a "Top Place To Visit" announced plans to reopen.

On Oct. 29, 2020, Fiddlestix Cafe in Cornwall announced on Facebook the restaurant was closing for some "exciting changes" for an undisclosed amount of time.

"Fiddlestix is in the midst of some exciting changes and will be closed for a short time," Fiddlestix Cafe wrote on Facebook. "We are sorry for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon!!"

A phone call and a Facebook message about the closure were never returned. An email about the closure to the email listed on Fiddlestix Cafe's website bounced back.

Hudson Valley Post did some research and learned the cafe was previously listed for sale, but is no longer available to rent or buy, according to Trulia

"Established high volume Restaurant-Cafe located in the heart of the business district in beautiful and historic, Cornwall NY. Fiddlestix Cafe was established in Cornwall in 2004 has built a faithful business serving unique breakfast and lunchs for over 15 years. Listed as a 'Top Place To Visit' at West Point's Visitor Center, and located only minutes from Storm King Arts Center and Woodbury Common, Fiddlestix has been attracting big crowds, with lines out the door, for many years. This sale includes the Business and equipment only," the Trulia listing states.

In early November, Fiddlestix Cafe removed all business hours on its Facebook page. Owners didn't provide an update on Facebook or responded to any of our requests from us for comment.

Then on Monday, owners surprised many with a simple Facebook post that hinted a reopening will happen soon.

"See you soon ❤," the post stated along with a meme of Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation saying "There has never been a sadness that can't be cured by breakfast food."

We reached out to owners on Monday asking if they could provide information on the closure, what new things customers can expect when they return, and a rough estimate for the reopening date. Owners haven't responded to our request for comment.

Fiddlestix Cafe opened up in Cornwall in 2004 and quickly became a favorite spot for Orange County residents for breakfast or lunch.

