How to Get Paid to Play Cornhole in the Hudson Valley

Have your 'mad cornhole playing skills' gone downhill since Covid began? Have you found yourself longing for an outdoor area that will allow for social distancing, the consumption of adult beverages, trash talking and the almighty game of cornhole?

Amazingly, you are not alone. Cornhole is a strongly competitive game that some will say requires not only skill, but concentration and technique. There are probably a few more people that will even say that their game improves as the consume a few beverages. While I cannot attest to that, there are local leagues that will be starting up again soon and even one company who wants to pay you to play.

Yep. That is correct. Can you imagine getting to play the game you enjoy, do it while social distancing and be outside getting fresh air the whole time, oh and get paid? Sound sketchy?

While everything does seem a tad bit too good to be true, the pay for play is legit.

There are a few things that you will need before you can attest to being the perfect candidate for the job:

Your own cornhole set

Must be 18 years old or older

Love being outdoors

Strong sense of fun & enjoyment of the game of cornhole

Be able to social distance while you play

Think you can do that? Well, it's a start, right? There are a few more guidelines and an application, which you can find by clicking here. If you are in a local league, let us know, we would love to know when the games are so we can brush up on our trash talking skills, as our personal cornhole skills leave a great deal to be desired. Good Luck!

For those looking for a league, there are three different Hudson Valley leagues on Facebook, Hudson Valley Cornhole, based out of Saugerties, then there is Hudson Valley Cornhole that plays at DC Sports in Wappingers and then also the local NY Cornhole.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?