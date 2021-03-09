Cuomo Announces New Group of People Eligible for COVID Vaccine

New York State will soon allow more people to get the COVID-19 Vaccine.

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new group of New Yorkers who will be eligible to get the COVID vaccine. According to a tweet from Governor Cuomo, people 60 years and older will be the next eligible group to get the COVID vaccine in New York.

This new eligibility will take effect on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 8 a.m. This announcement was made at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Currently, the fairgrounds are being used as a temporary state-run vaccination site. Cuomo also said that as of March 17, 2021, all vaccination sites will be able to vaccinate anyone who is eligible, with pharmacies as the only exception, according to a press release.

According to a press release, more eligibility has also been announced for certain professions:

Public-facing government and public employees

Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need

Essential in-person public-facing building service workers

In the press release, Governor Cuomo said:

Supply is steadily increasing and we're opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility to match it. New Yorkers over 60 years old and those who serve their fellow New Yorkers in the public sector are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and we're addressing that vulnerability by providing access to the vaccine.

Currently, there is a list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You can find out if you are eligible here. This list includes, but is not limited to:

Individuals who work in private medical practices

Hospital-affiliated medical practices; public health clinics

Specialty medical practices of all types

Dental practices of all types

Dialysis workers

Diagnostic and treatment centers

Occupational therapists

Physical therapists

Speech therapists

Phlebotomists

Behavioral health workers

Student health workers

Frontline essential workers: first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

Restaurant workers

Anyone 65 or older

People with comorbidities

As of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, anyone 60 or older

As of March 17, 2021, Public-facing government and public employees

As of March 17, 2021, Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need

As of March 17, 2021, Essential in-person public-facing building service workers

