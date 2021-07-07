Hudson Valley Animal Adoption Organizations Are Hiring

For me, working with animals has always been a dream. Thankfully, I volunteered my time with cats a few years back and it was very rewarding.

I enjoyed making friendships with them, making sure that their needs were met and finding the most perfect, fur-ever homes. Each single one of them touched my heart and were special.

I have always been an animal lover; my family grew up with cats and dogs. I am sure that you know how healing animals can be and how blessed we are to share our lives with them. I cannot wait to do more work with animals in the future.

Getting paid to hang out and take care of animals sounds like a sweet deal to me. A local humane society is hiring multiple positions.

If you are as passionate about helping animals, then this may be the job for you. The Goshen Humane Society is looking for a Part Time Animal Care Attendant.

If you are interested in this position, you can email goshenhumanesociety@gmail.com with your resume and any questions that you may have.

Reach out to 845 294 3984 if you would like to fill out an application and schedule a time to walk through the facility.

Another organization you may know of TARA also known as The Animal Rights Alliance is seeking a Part Time Licensed Vet Tech.

If you are interested in this position, you can submit your resume and cover letter to the following email, steve@tara-spayneuter.org

