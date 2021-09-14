Hudson Teen Honors 9/11 Victims on 20th Anniversary

Over the weekend, the Hudson Valley honored the innocent lives lost on 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of that devastating day. There were beautiful memorials planned all across the mid-Hudson region with vigils and gatherings to pay tribute.

One Hudson Valley teen decided to take part in a challenge that remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Every year on 9/11 you may come across a photo of a firefighter in full gear on a stair machine at their local gym. This is part of the 911 Tower Challenge Foundation. The organization, which is based out of Arizona, explains that its mission is to "honor all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, educate the general public about our first responders and military who continue to put their lives in harm’s way on a daily basis to protect us and raise funds to support charitable causes that provide support for families of first responder and military personnel."

To honor the fallen, every year on 9/11, thousands of people take part in the challenge where they walk, climb or run up 110 floors and 2,071 steps. There were 110 floors and 2,071 steps in each tower of The World Trade Center.

Hudson Central School District shared how one of its students participated in the challenge. Senior Ethan Garbarini went to a local Planet Fitness to participate in the tribute. Not only is Garbarini a high school student, but he is also a member of the Stottville Fire Department and has big plans after graduation.

On the Hudson Central School Districts Facebook page they wrote:

With full turn-out gear, Garbarini used the stair climbers at Planet Fitness in Hudson to show his respect and to honor those at Ground Zero 20 years ago. Ethan is also a standout Bluehawk volleyball player and he plans to enlist in the U.S. Army later this year. Way to go, Ethan!

Job well done, Ethan!

For more information visit 911towerchallenge.org.

