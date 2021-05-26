How To Pick The Perfect Sweetest Juiciest Watermelon Every Time

Summertime in Western New York means fresh juicy fruit. So if you plan on getting a watermelon, follow these steps to make sure you are getting a nice, sweet, juicy one.

Growing up here in Western New York definitely has its perks. My birthday is on May 24th and every year we would celebrate my birthday on Memorial Day Weekend with a BBQ.

Besides hotdogs and hamburgers, there was always one thing at my birthday party. A Watermelon. The end of May marks watermelon season here in Western New York and my family always made sure we have a juicy tasty watermelon at my party.

Now that I just turned 44 this year, I think my many, many years of experience eating and buying watermelons makes me kind of an expert. I found there are certain things you should look for when buying a watermelon to make sure you will get a nice, juicy, tasty one each and every time.

It takes just a couple of minutes to really look through the box of watermelons at the store. But if you know what you are looking for, the reward of a delicious watermelon will be waiting for you when you get home.

Here is what you should be looking for to guarantee yourself a sweet, juicy, tasty watermelon this summer. There is nothing better than sinking your teeth into a juicy piece of watermelon on a hot summer day and letting the juice roll down your cheeks while you savor that delicious flavor.

