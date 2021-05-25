Looking for a summer gig? Want to be outdoors? The New York State Bridge Authority is hiring for the what is commonly known by the kids in Highland, as the Summer Bridge Crew.

Will you be working on the bridges? Well, that depends on the day. According to the sign that they have as one is about to cross the span of the Mid-Hudson Bridge heading East, the bridge is looking for Seasonal Workers, call 845-691-7245 for more information.

When I did a bunch of looking around, here is what I found on the New York State Bridge Authority's Facebook page:



Keep in mind that the New York State Bridge Authority oversees 5 bridges in the Hudson Valley region:

The Rip Van Winkle Bridge in Catskill

The Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge

The Mid-Hudson Bridge

The Newburgh Beacon Bridge

The Bear Mountain Bridge

So, yes there are a few guidelines, like you need to be 18 years of age or older, have a valid drivers license, and be able to pass a drug test as well as a physical exam. It is short-term, summer employment, but it does include weekends off.

While you are getting everything ready to fill out your job application and before you start looking into stocking up on all types of sunscreen, here are a few things that you might want to research before your job interview. Will it help you actually get the job? Probably not, but at least you will be prepared for all types of questions during the interview. One question you could very well be asked is, 'Are you afraid of heights?'

In all seriousness, here is a little bit of info you might want to check out: