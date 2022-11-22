In one of the more bizarre stories in a while, a woman from New York's bid to legally change her name to a 64-letter moniker was shot down by a judge. Even when she was asked to shorten her initial request, her new name was still denied. We're not exactly sure what prompted this, or why she'd want to make her legal name so long.

How to Legally Change Your Name in the State of New York

According to LawNY, one of the ways to officially change your name, aside from through marriage or divorce, is to ask the New York State Supreme Court to change your name. You must then fill out and file the following court forms:

Name Change Petition

Name Change Order

Request for Judicial Intervention (RJI) (original plus 2 copies)

Index Number Application

Your Name is What?

The New York Post says her birth name is Nancy Evelina Torres-Amos, a 43-year-old mother of five from Staten Island. She told the Post that she wanted to change her name to JesusChrist Evilina Lucifer-Obama. Her first choice was actually Imperial Highness Archduchess Goddess JesusChrist Evilina Lucifer-Obama, though a Richmond County Civil Court told her it shorten it.

However, her request was still denied by Judge Matthew Blum, according to Law.com. Judge Blum wrote that her proposed new name would cause “public alarm and undue stress."

Other Weird Names

Weird names get attention. They can make you laugh even. But while you have the right to name your kid anything you want, purposely naming your child something so unorthodox to either be different or draw attention can set the kid up for a lot of rejection and bullying later on.

In late 2018, a young girl flying on a Southwest Ailrines flight was mocked by the plane's staff because of her odd first name. Her name is Abcd. We're still not completely certain how to pronounce that, but we think it's sounds like Ab-city? You may think it's a very unusual name, but the astonishing fact is that according to a 2014 article in Vocativ, there are at least 328 different people with the name Abcde in the United States alone.