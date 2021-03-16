How to Catch a Leprechaun in Your Home

I'm not sure if your kids do this, but every year my kids are convinced that they are going to catch a leprechaun every Saint Patrick's Day. Anyone else's kids do this?

I think that this stems back to when my kids were in daycare and preschool because I remember the programs having fun with St. Patrick's Day, and placing leprechaun footprints throughout the school to make it fun for the kids. Since then my kids have been determined to catch a leprechaun. I go along with it, because who am I to ruin the pure innocence and curiosity of all this?

It's fun each year to watch my daughters craft some sort of trap that they think will lure a leprechaun into its ultimate demise. This year they crafted an elaborate slide contraption that would trap the leprechaun in a box of Lucky Charms. Isn't it ironic? Don't ya think? I apologize if I got that song is stuck in your head now...

Anyway, my kids are super into it, and we go along with it and make it appear that the leprechaun destroys our house and foils their plan to capture it. I mean they are only this little once and you get just a few years to do fun stuff like this, so why not embrace it. Luckily, the leprechaun left some chocolate coins as a reward for the attempt they made.

Do your kids try to capture the leprechaun on St. Patrick's Day? I can't be the only one who's assisting in the making of leprechaun traps, right? Hmm, maybe I am...

