5 Relics from the 80s That Would Confuse the Kids of Today

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, boomboxes became popular allowing people to take high-quality sound on the go. How many of these awesome boomboxes did you have?

Boomboxes came in so many shapes and forms, each offering something else unique. Some boomboxes had cassette players, television screens, or even turntables. We all have that image in our head of a random person holding that boombox on their shoulder providing beats for all to hear. Some of the more higher-end boomboxes had separate bass and treble level controls, five- or ten-band graphic equalizers, and a bunch more bells and whistles.

Boomboxes became popular in the United States in the 1970s, most of which being produced by Panasonic, Sony, General Electric, and Marantz. By the 1990s the boombox started a decline as newer portable sound devices began to hit the market, like the Sony Walkman.

Newer, modern boomboxes just don't have the same flair the original boomboxes possessed. Sure, they're fancy, smaller and sleek, compatible with Wi-Fi, and Mp3s. But, that doesn't mean they're better.

Check out these awesome boomboxes from the 1980s. How did you have back in the day?

