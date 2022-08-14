How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today

I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen.

During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.

Drivers should be on the lookout for this water main cover sticking out of the road on a street in Poughkeepsie. This morning while I was leaving work, I noticed a water main lid sticking out almost vertically from the freshly paved street.

Did they forget to drop these back in?

loading...

My day could have gone bad very quickly if I hit this thing. If you hit a water main cap and it does not drop back into place, you could be facing thousands of dollars in damages to your car.

Replacing your suspension system could cost over a thousand dollars depending on the vehicle. According to Repair Pal, the average cost for a new wheel and tire could cost you over $500.

Watch out for this hazard if you drive on West Cedar Street in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...