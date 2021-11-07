How Can You Attend This Hudson Valley Town’s Last Farmers Market of the Year?

As we transition into cooler weather during the next few months, it means that we have to say goodbye to things that we have been used to until Spring.

For myself, I have looked forward to attending farmers markets, fairs and festivals. I loved listening to local bands and groups play at outdoor events.

Even though we won't be able to attend these outside any more, it doesn't mean that they will be completely over.

I'm sure that there will be indoor events happening throughout the Hudson Valley.

One town is saying goodbye to their farmers market events but has added a bonus edition. This way, we can stock up on our local produce, veggies and fruit, grab the last bit of homemade gifts just in time for the holidays and finish up a great season together.

On Wednesday November 24, 2021 the Goshen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the final farmers market in Goshen from 9:00am until 3:30pm.

This will take place at the Orange County Government Center in Goshen.

You can see a full list of vendors by clicking here.

Here are other events happening in the Hudson Valley that are also worth visiting.

Woodstock Ultimate Disc Golf will take place on November 4, 2021 from 5:00pm until 6:30pm. Head on over to Comeau Athletic Fields in Woodstock for all the fun.

Beer, Bourbon & Bacon will take place on November 6, 2021 at 1pm at Barton Orchards. Join in on the fun of unlimited amounts of beer, bourbon and bacon on site. There will also be live music, sampling and a hayride.

Find out more here.

Free Community Reiki event will take place on November 7, 2021 at the Gardiner Library in Gardiner from 12:00 pm until 2:00pm. This will be free of charge and its first come first serve.

What will you be attending this month? Let us know below.

