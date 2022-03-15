I have to admit I have never been to a Sonic. I know there was one on Route 9 in Wappingers for a while, but I never got there and it eventually closed. I think there may have been one in Kingston also. I never got there, either. Not that I had planned to. So, I really have no business spouting off, but here goes. All I really know about Sonic is what I see in their commercials. But the commercials are on constantly.

I’m not saying that the commercials aren’t clever, they are. And I’m not saying that the menu items don’t look good, they do. But certainly not good for you. In fact, when I see the commercials and the different items they highlight, which are the most decadent on the menu it seems, my first thought is how can someone survive eating at a place like this on a regular basis? Have you seen the commercials?

I just saw a Sonic commercial for a Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger. Which they washed down with a Double Stuff Oreo Blast. And a Double Stuff Oreo Waffle Cone. Or maybe try foot long hot dog loaded with chili and cheese. Delicious, I’m sure, but how many can you eat before you start doing damage?

In defense of Sonic, I realize that there are probably much healthier grilled options at Sonic, but you sure wouldn’t know it by watching the commercials. And all I really know about Sonic is what I see in the commercials. And the commercials aim to target the American masses, which means most customers want the bad stuff. Oh well, you only live once, I guess.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York