Refreshing Homemade Drinks to Beat the Heat in the Hudson Valley

It's time to rejoice, it's officially summer in the Hudson Valley. With the return of this season, we have so much to look forward to.

Most importantly, I'm excited to spend more time in the sun and outdoors. Swimming in local pools, watching the sunset, gazing at fireflies, traveling to the beach, and listening to the nighttime insects are also things that we can enjoy in the Hudson Valley.

Along with soaking up all that summer has to offer, it's a good idea to find ways to cool off. This can be done by spending time in a local lake, public swimming pool, or nearby beach. However, a refreshing drink is one of my favorite ways to cool down on a warm, sunny afternoon.

Local coffee and tea shops in the Hudson Valley have already prepared for their loyal customers fun, creative and delicious concoctions that taste just like summertime.

Let's take a look at these refreshing, homemade drinks that can help beat the heat in the Hudson Valley.

The Ridge Tea & Spice Shop

9 N Chestnut St, New Paltz, NY 12561

This local tea and spice shop is conveniently located in New Paltz. They offer a large variety of loose teas and specialty spices. Both are available for purchase in-store and to take home.

In addition to their teas and spices, The Ridge Tea & Spice Shop has more to offer. Stop in to try one of their sparkling iced teas and herbal lattes. Head on over to their social media to stay informed on their mouthwatering drink options.

Noble Coffee Roasters

3020 NY-207, Campbell Hall, NY 10916

Being known as having one of the best coffees in all of the Hudson Valley is a pretty big deal. Noble Coffee Roasters not only has their coffee in many locations throughout each county but also inside of their local shop.

Ranging from teas, coffees, homemade pastries, and local artwork from artists in the Hudson Valley, there's a lot to experience here. The staff is always friendly and welcoming. Check in for their one-of-a-kind, monthly specials on social media.

ImmuneSchein Tea Haus

1776 NY-212, Saugerties, NY 12477

Have you ever walked into a local tea store and felt at home? I sure did. Upon arrival, I was greeted by their accommodating staff who helped me decide on a large selection of teas and local pastries to choose from.

Known for their healing elixirs, this tea house brings a new meaning to wellness. Be sure to follow them on social media to see which new concoction you need to stop by and experience for yourself.

What's your favorite or go-to refreshing, summer drink? Are you going to try any of these Hudson Valley receipes? Share with us below.

