Home of the Hudson Valley’s “Best Burger” Goes Up For Sale

A favorite locally-owned restaurant and pub known for its great burgers, fun atmosphere and homemade potato chips is now on the market.

There are just some restaurants you know will be amazing before you even step inside. I'm not sure what that special sauce is that elevates a regular restaurant into a local landmark. Still, it certainly involves a combination of great service, incredible food and a fun atmosphere.

Sadly, one of the Hudson Valley's most-loved restaurants with that rare combination that makes it a local favorite is now up for sale.

Rand Commercial Rand Commercial loading...

According to a listing with Rand Commercial, the Horse & Sulky Pub on Bloomingburg Road in Orange County is on the market. Formerly the home of the Wild Roe-Deo Saloon, the building was purchased by the owners of the original Horse & Silky Pub in Campbell Hall over five years ago.

The original Horse & Silky Pub opened at the former Molly Malone's on Sarah Well's Trail in Campbell Hall and quickly became a hit. Their burger was even voted #1 in the Hudson Valley. The 11-ounce ground chuck burger is served with loads of melty cheese between a toasted English muffin. And on Thursdays, it's Burger Night. You can get this monster burger with a draft beer for just $13 - one of the best deals in the Hudson Valley.

Rand Commercial Rand Commercial loading...

The menu also includes other comfort food favorites like shepherd's pie, mac and cheese, Italian pasta and a slow-roasted Black Angus prime rib served on Friday nights. Customers also rave about the restaurant's homemade potato chips that adorn each table.

Luckily, it appears that the original location will remain open, as the sale only includes the Bloomingburg location. The building, equipment and restaurant business is being offered for $780,000.Rand Commercial Realty is scheduling private showings for potential buyers.

