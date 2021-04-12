Home Bought From Sears Catalog Still Standing In Buffalo

Nowadays you can pretty much order anything online and have it delivered right to your home. But what if it was your new house? Yep...back in the day, people could actually order a new house from the Sears and Roebuck catalog and the company would ship the ship in several pieces to your new address.

Of course, you would have to put the home together yourself and one of those homes is still standing right here in Western New York.

Get our free mobile app

According to the website buffaloah.com, the home at 16 Tillinghast Place was a home that you could buy right from the Sears Catalog.

There is convincing evidence that this was a Sears catalog house that was shipped by train to buffalo.. #39 Tillinghast is a duplicate.

According to the real estate website realtor.com, the home was last sold in 2003.

16 Tillinghast Pl, Buffalo, NY 14216 is a single family home built in 1915. This property was last sold for $248,100 in 2003 and currently has an estimated value of $404,900. The median sales price for the Parkside area is $297,940. The $404,900 estimated value is 3.47% less than the median listing price of $419,450 for the Parkside area.

You could order a variety of different types of homes from the Sears catalog. They offered homes for sale from the catalog from 1908 until 1940. The homes were priced between $250 per home all the way up to a couple of thousand dollars.

You could place your order and then Sears would ship the home, in parts, by train to your city and then the parts of the home would be dropped out at your building site.

They included everything you needed to build your home. From nails to flooring, to the paint, they had everything labeled and you would put it together following their instructions.

Check out this video of what it is like to live in a "Sears Kit" home.

Tiny House For Rent In Western New York

Treehouse In New York