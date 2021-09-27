Hochul: New York Must Take ‘Decisive Action’ to Slow Spread COVID

New York's governor hopes "decisive action" will slow the spread of COVID.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.39 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is also 2.71 percent.

The Hudson Valley's COVID positivity rate remains higher than the state's. The Mid-Hudson Region's positivity rate is 2.87 percent. The North Country has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 5.31 percent.

Despite the state's positivity rate continuing to decline, Hochul warns she must take decisive action to stop the more contagious Delta variant from spreading in New York.

"New York State is taking decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to contend with this pandemic across the state," Hochul said. "There's no better solution than getting vaccinated, and that's why we need every single eligible New Yorker to get a shot as soon as possible. We're working to keep children and families safe, but the vaccine will deliver us into the state's future and help us truly recover from this devastating time."

Hochul confirmed 83.5 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 74.9 percent have completed their vaccine series. 70.7 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

Hochul reported 31 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 56,462. 288 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,299 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 548 in ICU and 317 in ICU with intubation.

