Over a half-million New Yorkers received a vaccine dose this week.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.06 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.90 percent.

The Hudson Valley's seven-day COVID positivity rate increased to 2.19 percent.

The Finger Lakes region now has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 7.29 percent.

Hochul confirmed 88.7 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 79.5 percent have completed their vaccine series. 75.3 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

"I'm proud of New Yorkers for stepping up, with over 100,000 people being vaccinated in the last 24 hours," Governor Hochul said. "Every day and with each vaccination we get closer to beating this pandemic. We need every New Yorker, especially children who are now eligible, to get vaccinated - so sign up for your shot today," Hochul said.

In the past 48 hours over 200,000 eligible New Yorkers have received a vaccine dose. Over the past week over nearly 615,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

"We continue to closely watch the numbers across the state and while we keep our eyes open for any shifting trends, one thing that hasn't changed is this: the vaccine is our best weapon against COVID-19," Hochul said. "New Yorkers have showed the nation and the world how to beat back this virus time and time again."

Hochul says the goal now is to get more children vaccinated.

"Now all we have left to do is make sure everyone, our children included, is getting the shot so we can end this pandemic for good," Hochul added.

Hochul reported 39 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 58,449. 279 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 1,836 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 374 in ICU and 212 in ICU with intubation.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

