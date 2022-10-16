Sled Off Your Roof in the Amazing Saugerties “Hobbit House”

Just in time for winter, a new home has hit the market in Saugerties, NY. Not only does the amazing structure look like something straight out of Lord of the Rings, but the way the home is built means you have your own personal sledding hill... right on your roof.

Hobbit House for Sale in Saugerties, NY

This beautiful (and beautifully-priced) property in Ulster County, NY seems to be following a recent Hudson Valley trend. We'll take a look at the stunning interior in a minute, but it's the exterior that's causing the most commotion, because it looks like the home is growing straight out of the ground.

Hobbit Homes Taking Over the Hudson Valley

Called a "contemporary Hobbit's home" by the listing agent, the "underground" house is the latest in a flurry of Hobbit homes in the area. Most recently, an Airbnb listing in Pawling, NY offered the opportunity to stay in a cottage that is the spitting-image of a dwelling you'd find right in the Shire. The difference with this new listing, though, is the steep roof that can double as a daredevil's paradise.

Awesome "Hidden" Feature in Saugerties, NY Hobbit House

Instead of the classic single-story structure of most Hobbit homes, the listing in Saugerties boasts two floors, meaning this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom gem has a massive sloping grass "roof" that pitches all the way to the ground, allowing this home to double as a perfect sledding hill.

Located on over 5 acres, there's plenty of other natural gifts to explore, too, and with a price tag under $600,000, it's far more realistic than most real estate tours we've taken (Derek Jeter's Orange County, NY castle, anyone?). There's also tons to explore inside.

The house screams fantasy, but you don't need to be a movie star to move in. Check out more stunning photos below, and keep scrolling to check out an incredible Newburgh, NY home complete with a movie theater and batting cage.

