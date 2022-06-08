Historic Ship Sailing Up Hudson River Stopping In Ulster County

A legendary sailor and her historic ship is cruising up the Hudson River and making a stop in the Hudson Valley for all to check out.

Historic Ship Traveling Up Hudson River in New York

Maiden, a historic 58-foot sloop, is traveling up the Hudson River on Wednesday.

In 1989, Tracy Edwards was the skipper of the first-ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World. Edwards and her all-female crew became the first all-female crew to ever sail around the world.

Sony Pictures Classics/Youtube Sony Pictures Classics/Youtube loading...

“At 26 years old I captained the yacht ‘Maiden’, with the first all-female crew to ever sail around the world,' Edwards, the Founder of The Maiden Factor Foundation, states. "We were told we couldn’t do it, but we showed how sailing is a level playing field. Now, I’m making it my mission to advocate for girls’ education around the world.”

Maiden Heads to Kingston, New York

Maiden is coming to Kingston as part of her worldwide tour encouraging women in STEM.

"Maiden is coming to HRMM! The famous 58-foot sloop captained by @tracyedwardsMBE, which earned fame in 1990 when she competed with the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Around the World Race. Learn about her story and events around her visit," Hudson River Maritime Museum writes on Facebook.

Sony Pictures Classics/Youtube Sony Pictures Classics/Youtube loading...

Maiden To Dock At Hudson River Maritime Museum in Ulster County, New York

Maiden is set to arrive at the Hudson River Maritime Museum late Wednesday. Before stopping in Kingston the ship will cruise past Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Dutchess counties.

Maiden Sailing through Yonkers, Tarrytown, Haverstraw, Peekskill, West Point, Newburgh, Beacon, Poughkeepsie, New York

Below is Maiden's schedule as it travels through the Hudson River on Wednesday:

Yonkers: 9:15 a.m.

Tarrytown: 10:30 a.m.

Haverstraw: 11:45 a.m.

Peekskill: 12:15 p.m.

West Point: 1:30 p.m.

Newburgh/Beacon: 2:30 p.m.

Poughkeepsie: 5 p.m.

Kingston: 6:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Maiden should arrive at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The historic ship will stay in Kingston for tours until Saturday.

Sony Pictures Classics/Youtube Sony Pictures Classics/Youtube loading...

"We are excited to host a visit from Maiden, June 8th-11th 2022. She will be at the Hudson River Maritime Museum docks and the general public is invited to visit the sloop and learn more about the Maiden Factor," the Hudson River Maritime Museum states. "We will be offering documentary screenings, a lecture with Captain Tracy Edwards, field trip opportunities and community visits to the boat."

The program is free but donations are encouraged.

The crew of Maiden will also offer field trip programs designed for students ages 10 to 14 on Thursday and Friday.

It's part of a worldwide tour as Maiden is set to sail to 40 destinations across 20 countries.

Maiden Cruising Past Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Ulster and Dutchess counties.

If you missed the Maiden sailing up the Hudson River you will have another chance on Saturday. Below are the scheduling sailing times:

Depart Kingson: 7 a.m.

Norrie Point: 7:30 a.m.

Poughkeepsie: 7:45 a.m.

Newburgh: 10:15 a.m.

West Point: 11:30 a.m.

Peekskill: 12:30 p.m.

Haverstraw: 1:15 p.m.

Tarrytown: 2:15 p.m.

Piermont Pier: 2:30 p.m.

Yonkers: 3:15 p.m.

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Shiver Me Timbers! Two 50 Foot Pirate Ship Capsized on New York Lawn Two pirate ships invade a lawn in Rochester for Halloween.