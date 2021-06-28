Historic Hudson Valley Weekend Festival Will Not Happen This Summer

If you look forward to fairs, festivals, and concerts in the Hudson Valley every summer then we have something in common. I always formulate a list of all the happenings within the warmer months, so I don’t miss a beat.

Thankfully, it appears that the festivals have resumed. The long-awaited fairs will make their comeback, the excitement to go on rides and eat fresh, fried dough will truly make this summer special.

There are also events that take place every year that are not going in on the summer festivities. One of my favorite weekends in July since I was a child, was attending the Great American Weekend.

This tradition was going on since before I was born.

There are always things to do for all ages. My ideal visit there would include grabbing their fresh lemonade, fried dough, and samples from vendors.

I also used to enjoy chatting with the local vendors who sold things from jewelry to pet related gifts and clothes. They also had face painting and henna on site.

The music and entertainment brought even more joy to the Great American Weekend. There were also rides for all ages.

Be sure to check out pictures from previous years to see the fun and excitement. If you have already been to the Great American Weekend, what was your favorite part? Share with us below.

However, the next Great American Weekend will take place in 2022. However, there is some good news to this.

Have you ever been to the Goshen Farmer’s Market? Some of the vendors that were at the Great American Weekend will also be guests at the famers market.

To find out more info, visit here.