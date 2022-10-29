Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.

Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.

Have You Been To Hurley, NY?

Hurley, NY is located in Ulster County. It was established in the 1600s by Dutch settlers.

According to stonehouseday.org, The VanEtten/ Du Mond House located in Hurley, NY was built before 1685. It was also known as the "Spy House".

Did You Hear About The "Spy House" In Ulster County, NY?

It is known for being the "oldest colonial house in the town." During October and November 1777, the house was used by the Continental army as a guard house for prisoners and a "spy was held in the basement dungeon."

According to Buildings of New England, this historic home is "a pre-Revolutionary stone cottage built in Dutch traditions. The house is one and one-half stories high, and is built of limestone. The limestone walls are of various thickness, from a nearby quarry, with the square ends laid up in mortar made of clay, and pointed with lime mortar outside."

Who Lived In The "Spy House" In The 1700s?

During the American Revolution, this home was used as a Guard House. In the late 1700s, this home was known for housing Lt. Daniel Taylor, who was a convicted British spy.

According to Buildings of New England,

"he was caught carrying a message between British Generals Henry Clinton and John Burgoyne. Lt. Taylor was arrested as a British spy, convicted in court of spying and held in the basement of the Du Mond House as a prisoner. He was hanged on October 18, 1777 from a nearby tree. American soldiers encamped in the area were paraded by the body as a warning to any potential British sympathizers."

Is The "Spy House" in Hurley, NY occupied now?

The Dumond Family later owned this home. The Kent family has owned it since the 1930s and still does to this day.

Have you ever heard about the "Spy House" in the Hudson Valley? Have you been to Hurley, NY before? Share with us below.

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture."