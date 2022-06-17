Historic: Animal Abusers Allegedly Illegally Owned 11 Pets in Sullivan County, NY

Officers in Sullivan County made what they say is a first-of-its-kind arrest.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a historic arrest. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office made its first arrest for a violation of Dean’s Law which is the Sullivan County’s Animal Abuser Registry Law.

Police Arrest Two At Home in Town of Thompson, Sullivan County, New York

On Wednesday, June 15, the Sheriff’s Patrol was called to 36 Coopers Corners Road in the Town of Thompson for a report of two convicted animal abusers who were illegally in possession of animals, police say.

At the location, the deputy found 32-year-old Ashley Young Henderson and 32-year-old Francis Young Henderson allegedly illegally in possession of three dogs, four cats, one snake, two gerbils and a bearded dragon, officials say.

Both suspects were convicted in 2017 in the Town of Fallsburg Court of animal abuse and required to register with the Sullivan County’s Animal Abuser Registry, police say.

Sullivan County Couple Accused of Illegally Owning 11 Pets

Under the law, they are prohibited from owning animals for seven years, until 2024.

Sheriff Mike Schiff thanked the public for monitoring the Sullivan County Animal Abuse Registry.

“The saying, if you see something, say something, even applies to our animal friends who depend on us to keep them safe," Schiff stated.

The suspects voluntarily surrendered their animals and were issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Thompson on July 13. All of the animals have been relocated to foster homes pending adoption, police say.

"This is the first time since Dean’s Law was adopted by the County Legislature in 2016 that someone who appears on the registry has been charged with the illegal possession of animals," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

