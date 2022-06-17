Chemical Leak At Family Owned Orange County, New York Business

The Orange County Hazmat team rushed to a family-owned business following reports of a chemical leak. Many injuries were reported.

On Thursday just before 11 a.m., the Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a hazardous materials incident at 11 Factory Street in the Village of Montgomery.

Chemical Leak at Village of Montgomery, New York Business

Pergamena - Handmade Parchment & Artisanal Leather, a family-owned tannery specializing in high-end leather and parchment products, is located at 11 Factory Street in the Village of Montgomery, according to Google

Orange County NY Fire Calls reports on Facebook that firefighters were called to the building on Factory street for a chemical leak.

"Command advising possible ammonia sulfide leak in a 1 story taxidermist, requesting Hazmat Coordinator to the Scene and Coldenham Rescue with interior firefighters to the Scene," Orange County NY Fire Calls wrote.

1 Unconscious, Many Others Reported Down At Orange County, New York Business

Arriving firefighters were advised by 911 that at least one person was unconscious and multiple other people were down, according to the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department.

Orange County NY Fire Calls reports at least two people were being treated for a chemical exposure by EMS and two additional ambulances were requested for patients with symptoms.

Orange County Hazmat Team Responds

The Orange County Hazmat Team was also activated, officials say.

"Upon arrival Asst. Chief Quinn requested additional EMS units to the scene along with Coldenham FD with a rescue and Orange County Haz-Mat. Asst," the Montgomery Fire Department stated on Facebook.

The leak was contained to the building on Factory Street. At 1:30 p.m. the location was deemed safe by the Orange County Hazmat team and firefighters, officials say.

"There was no threat to the outside public, the Montgomery Fire Department stated. The incident has been turned over to New York State Police BCI."

EMS treated multiple patients at the scene and transported them to nearby hospitals, according to the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department. An update on their conditions wasn't released.

The cause of the Hazmat call is currently under investigation by New York State Police.

