High-Risk Sex Offender Caught Breaking Sex Offender Rules, Police

A sex offender living in the Hudson Valley who's considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense was arrested for allegedly violating the sex offender registry.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, the Village of Liberty Police Department arrested 51-year-old Kimberly Shaw of Liberty after an investigation into her alleged violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.

The investigation began with a routine compliance check conducted by the department’s Sex Offender Management Officer, according to the Village of Liberty Police Department. Police routinely conduct compliance checks to ensure that all registered sex offenders residing in the Village of Liberty are in compliance with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act, police say.

During the compliance check, it was discovered that Shaw possessed an internet account with an internet access provider that she had not reported to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, as required by law, according to the Village of Liberty Police Department.

Shaw was arrested without incident and charged with sex offender failure to register and verify, a felony. Shaw was arraigned in the Town of Thompson Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Shaw is labeled as a Level-3 sex offender on the New York State sex offender's database. In 2012, she was sentenced to 10 years probation for sexually abusing someone younger than 11, according to the New York State sex offender's database.

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State