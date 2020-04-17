Here’s Why Many in New York Haven’t Received Their Stimulus Money

Millions of Americans haven't received their stimulus money. Treasury Department and IRS officials say they're trying to fix problems.

On Wednesday, the IRS said more than 6.2 million taxpayers have successfully received their payment status and almost 1.1 million taxpayers have successfully provided banking information, ensuring a direct deposit will be quickly sent.

Americans were supposed to see their payments in their bank accounts this week if the IRS has your bank account information for direct deposit from tax refunds in 2018 or 2019. If the IRS doesn't have your banking information, you will get a check. Checks are expected to go out in late April or early May.

Earlier this week the IRS created a "Get My Payment" website that's supposed to tell American's the status of their stimulus money. The website has you list your social security number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

After filling in the information, some are learning the status of their stimulus money. While others aren't, despite the IRS have their banking information. Many are getting the following:

Payment Status Not Available

According to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time. For more information on the eligibility rules, see our Frequently Asked Questions page.

According to the IRS you might be getting this message because:

If you are not eligible for a payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)

If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

It's also recommended you check the "Get My Payment" website each day because data is updated daily.

However, The Verge reports you get the same "Payment Status Not Available" if you enter fake information.

According to the Washington Post, many Americans report either not getting their money yet or getting the wrong amount.

Treasury officials told the Washington Post, millions of people who filed their taxes with TurboTax or H&R Block haven't gotten their payment because the IRS doesn't have their direct deposit information. A TurboTax spokesperson told the Washington Post the IRS has all the necessary information for its users.

USA Today reports others says the "Get My Payment" site shows the money being sent to wrong bank accounts.