Heart Disease and Stroke Awareness Seminar at Local Hospital

In America currently there are a number of illnesses and ailments that lead to the deaths of thousands of people very single year. You can probably name a number of them off of the top of your head right now. One particular issue sits at the top though and that would be the issue of heart disease.

According to the Center for Disease Control, February is recognized as 'American Heart Month', a month dedicated to improving one's cardiovascular health, but just because it's currently October doesn't mean that you can't focus on that now. This brings us to today where one local hospital will be hosting an upcoming seminar dedicated to teaching attendees about heart attacks, coronary artery disease and stroke awareness.

Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Heart Health Seminar

This important seminar is scheduled to be held at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh on October 12, 2023. The event is free and the only thing that anyone interested must do to attend is register online.

On the hospital's website it states...

...In this presentation, you can learn all the basics of heart attacks and coronary artery disease including symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

The event is actually the culmination of a joint effort between MSLC and the Newburgh Free Library. The event is fully in-person and will begin at 11am and last until 12pm.

Statistics on Heart Attacks and Strokes

It was already stated that heart disease is at the top of the mountain when it comes to illnesses that lead to death every year in America, what wasn't said was that strokes sit at number 5 on that same list. According to the CDC...

More than 877,500 Americans die of heart disease, stroke, or other cardiovascular diseases every year.

That stat means that heart disease accounts for 1 out of every 3 deaths each year.

As it is well known, a number of factors also contribute to that staggeringly high total. Things like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, whether or not you are a smoker as well as diet and exercise or lack thereof are considered to be America's leading "risk factors" when it comes to heart disease.

The monetary cost of dealing with heart disease, strokes, heart attacks, etc is also astronomical. Every year heart disease accounts for approximately $216 billion dollars worth of health care system costs.

The stats listed here in reality are just barely scratching the surface when talking about heart disease and everything associated with it. The American Heart Association back in the month of February released a detailed report with all of the latest data and information on heart disease and strokes, which should be considered beneficial reading for those interested.

While the issue of heart disease is not going to be fixed overnight, one positive is that you the individual can take control of your own health and less your risk for being affected by it. Maybe attending this seminar can be your first step to helping yourself or even helping others.

