A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Hudson Valley while a Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for other parts of the region.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Dutchess and Ulster counties as well as parts of Orange County.

A period of light to moderate accumulating snow is likely tonight into early Saturday morning, officials say. Accumulation will likely be on the grass on colder surfaces, but slippery spots on road cannot be ruled out.

The National Weather Service is predicting a half-inch to 4 inches of snow for Dutchess County; 1 to 3 inches of snow for Ulster County; and rain for most of Orange County, but parts of Orange County could see 1 to 2 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Sullivan County from 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service says snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches above 1,200 feet elevation and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys is in the forecast.

As of this writing, Hudson Valley Weather forecasts 2 to 5 inches of snow for the Catskills; a coating to 3 inches of snow for the lower parts of Sullivan County and the upper parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties; a slushy coating to one inch of snow for the rest of Ulster and Dutchess counties as well as Orange County and most of Putnam County; cold rain mixed with wet snow is expected for the extreme Lower Hudson Valley.