Have You Tried This Hack To Clean Old and Dirty Pots and Pans?

TikTok has brought us a lot of entertainment lately. It has also taught us a thing or two that we may not have known before.

The video platform allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok is the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. Honestly, you could really learn a lot from TikTok.

There have been so many viral TikTok hacks that we have covered in the past, such as the best way to keep your shoes from stinking without wearing socks, an easier way to make mac & cheese, how to clean your dishwasher, and several others. Recently, another TikTok life hack has gone viral and it's one that could be very useful for you in the kitchen. This one has to do with how to clean dirty/burnt pots and pans.

Get our free mobile app

We have all seen pots and pans that look burnt and grimy after using them for a while. You probably have some right now in your cabinets. Well, this hack is supposed to make them look new again, with almost no scrubbing involved.

According to the TikTok video, all you have to do is this:

Sprinkle some salt and baking soda on the pot/pan

Then add dish soap

After that, scrub it just a little bit with steel wool to mix everything together

Once it's all mixed together, cover it up with some paper towels

Then, pour white vinegar on until they're soaked

Wait for the magic to happen

Apparently, you should be able to rinse everything off and the bottoms of your pans will look good as new.

This might be worth trying out if you have a lot of pots and pans at home like this. No need to throw them out because they look old. If they still cook well, all you have to do is give this a try and you'll have nicer-looking pots and pans!

10 Other Uses for Hand Sanitizer I discovered hand sanitizer's ability to be more than just a germ-killing product one morning while making coffee in the kitchen at work. While pouring myself a cup from a full pot, a small stream dribbled down the side of the pot and onto the white countertop. I wiped it up with a paper towel, but a light brown stain still remained. A tried a disinfectant wipe which helped a little, but you could still faintly see where the dribble had landed. Then I remembered having alcohol wipes at one point during the pandemic. They had been used up and not replaced for some time, but there was still a bottle of hand sanitizer sitting out. I squirted a little on the stain, wiped over it with a paper towel, and boom, the countertop looked brand new. This got my curious mind wondering if there was anything else I could use it for, so it was off to the internet to see what I could find. It turns out, thanks to its high concentration of ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, hand sanitizer can be used for all sorts of things.

Coffee Creamer is the Secret Ingredient I love coffee. It's pretty much the ONLY thing that makes mornings worth getting up for. As Lorelei Gilmore once said, I think I was coffee in another life. And one thing I love to put in my coffee is fancy creamers! This might be a shock to some, but I prefer at-home brew with CoffeeMate over drive-thru lattes. Sorry but not really sorry.

Did you know that there is MORE to do with coffee creamer though than just sticking it in coffee? It's actually a secret ingredient...

How To Change The Color Of Your Campfire You can change the color of your campground by adding simple ingredients that you have at home. Each ingredient you sprinkle into the fire has a different effect.

Six Things You Didn't Know Tea Bags Can Do