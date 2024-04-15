Popular Hudson Valley Theatre Showing Famous Cheech & Chong Classic

Special Hudson Valley showing set for Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke.

For anyone who doesn't know, 420 is used to refer to marijuana or to the act of smoking marijuana. April 20th (4/20), is considered as an occasion for smoking or celebrating the smoking of marijuana.

A local Hudson Valley theatre has the perfect movie lined up to celebrate 420 in the Hudson Valley.

Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke is a 1978 American comedy film directed by Lou Adler and starring the comedy duo Cheech & Chong. The film revolves around an unemployed pot-smoking slacker and amateur drummer, Anthony Stoner (Tommy Chong) who ditches his strict parents and hits the road, eventually meeting kindred spirit Pedro de Pacas (Cheech Marin).

While the drug-ingesting duo is soon arrested for possession of marijuana, Anthony and Pedro get released on a technicality, allowing them to continue their many misadventures and ultimately compete in a rock band contest, where they perform the raucous tune "Earache My Eye."

The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, NY (Ulster County) is a three-story, 260-seat movie theatre and performance center that first opened as a casino in 1905 and began showing films in the 1920s.

A stage was installed in the 1930s and the venue started showing live vaudeville and burlesque acts, and once housed the town's fire department. Anthony Cacchio Sr. rented the building in 1949 and converted it into a movie theater, showing about 300 movies a year.

Get our free mobile app

After more than 60 years of operation, the Cacchio family decided to sell, and the venue ownership was transferred to a nonprofit, the Rosendale Theatre Collective in 2010.

4/20 Special Showing at Rosendale Theatre

Rosendale Theatre is hosting Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke for one night only, Saturday, April 20 at 10 pm. Tickets are $10, $6 for members, and can be purchased here.

5 Cannabis Dispensaries in the Hudson Valley